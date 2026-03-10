Chesapeake Pedestrian Elkana Mwangi Killed in Crash on S. George Washington Hwy

Chesapeake, VA – A 53-year-old Chesapeake man was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle along South George Washington Highway, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Officers responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. near Sawyers Arch and found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he later died from his injuries. Authorities later identified the victim as Elkana Geshole Mwangi of Chesapeake.

Key Points

• 53-year-old Elkana Geshole Mwangi was struck by a vehicle in Chesapeake

• Crash happened early Monday morning on South George Washington Highway

• Driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police

Crash reported before sunrise

Police said officers were dispatched at approximately 5:51 a.m. Monday to the area of South George Washington Highway and Sawyers Arch for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle along the roadway. Emergency medical crews were called to the scene and rushed the victim to a hospital.

Investigation continues

Despite life-saving efforts, Mwangi later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators confirmed the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department. Authorities have not announced whether any charges are expected.