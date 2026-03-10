E-Bike Rider Charles Liles Dies After Crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard

A 66-year-old Virginia Beach man died days after suffering critical injuries in a collision with a vehicle on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Virginia Beach, VA – A 66-year-old Virginia Beach man has died after an e-bike crash last week along Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. The collision occurred Thursday afternoon in the 4300 block of the busy corridor.

Police said Charles W. Liles was riding an e-bike when the crash with a motor vehicle was reported at approximately 1:50 p.m. Emergency crews transported him to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Key Points

• 66-year-old Charles W. Liles died after a crash involving an e-bike and vehicle

• Collision happened in the 4300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard

• Police say preliminary findings indicate the rider failed to yield

Rider died two days after crash

Authorities said Liles remained hospitalized following the collision before he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Investigators determined in a preliminary review that Liles entered the roadway and failed to yield while crossing into the path of the approaching vehicle.

Police warn about e-bike safety

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the incident highlights growing safety concerns as e-bikes become more common on local roads. He noted that riders must still follow the same right-of-way rules that apply to other vehicles and cyclists.

Investigation ongoing

The Virginia Beach Police Department Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at (757) 385-4606 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.