Lanham Man Wins $150,000 Pick 5 Prize, Checks Numbers and Goes Back to Sleep

Lanham, MD – A Lanham man woke up expecting a routine morning of checking lottery results but instead discovered he had won $150,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 game. The retired federal employee matched all five numbers in the March 2 midday drawing after purchasing the same combination three times.

The winning numbers were 8-5-2-3-0, a sequence the longtime player said he frequently uses when playing the daily draw game.

Key Points

• Lanham man won $150,000 playing Maryland Lottery Pick 5

• Winning numbers 85230 were purchased three times using the same combination

• Orbit Beer & Wine in Lanham sold the winning tickets

Strategy pays off with triple win

The Prince George’s County resident said he keeps a list of number combinations he feels confident about and often buys the same sequence multiple times when he plays.

“I’ve won plenty of times over the years doing this,” the player told Maryland Lottery officials. “Never a top prize, though. Never anything like this.”

That strategy paid off when the midday Pick 5 drawing matched his chosen numbers exactly, turning three tickets into three top-prize winners.

Surprise discovery the next morning

The winner said he checks the previous day’s results every morning, but it took a moment for the numbers to sink in when he saw them.

“I saw the midday Pick 5 and had to look at it for a second or two before I realized they were my numbers,” he said. “It was a great feeling, but after a few more minutes, I went back to sleep.”

Store earns bonus for sale

The winning tickets were sold at Orbit Beer & Wine, located at 9900 Greenbelt Road in Lanham.

Because the store sold three top-prize tickets, the Prince George’s County retailer will receive three $500 bonuses from the Maryland Lottery, totaling $1,500.