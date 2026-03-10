Florida Woman Confesses to Killing Roommate, Stealing His Truck After Argument

Authorities say the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim before fleeing the scene in his pickup truck.

Punta Gorda, FL – A Florida woman has been arrested after authorities say she confessed to stabbing her roommate to death during an argument and fleeing in his vehicle.

Charlotte County deputies responded to a home on Gewant Boulevard in Punta Gorda on the evening of March 8, 2026, after receiving a report of a person not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they found Paul De Wayne Bradley, 76, dead inside the residence.

Investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly discovered Bradley’s pickup truck was missing from the driveway.

Suspect found in neighboring county

Detectives tracked the vehicle to Sarasota County, where deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office located it and detained Bradley’s roommate, Shannon Rose Giblin, 48, who had been identified as a suspect.

Giblin was taken into custody and questioned by detectives.

According to investigators, she confessed to stabbing Bradley following an argument inside the home.

Authorities say that after realizing Bradley had died from his injuries, Giblin covered his body with a tarp and left the residence in his pickup truck.

Sheriff praises investigators

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell commended detectives and assisting agencies for their quick response in solving the case.

“I want to recognize my Major Crimes detectives who worked this case through the night and identified the suspect quickly,” Prummell said in a statement. “They truly show a dedication to their craft and the results are irrefutable.”

He also thanked the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for locating and detaining the suspect.

Charges filed

Giblin has been charged with:

Murder (not premeditated)

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Authorities did not release additional details about the argument that led to the stabbing. The investigation remains ongoing.