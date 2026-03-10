Seven juveniles Sought After Man Stabbed Inside Wheaton Mall Restroom

WHEATON, Md. — Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help identifying seven juvenile suspects accused of stabbing a man inside a restroom at Wheaton Mall.

The assault occurred around 12 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the mall located at 11160 Veirs Mill Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police 4th District Investigative Section.

Investigators say the victim entered the mall and went into a restroom when he was approached by a group of suspects armed with knives.

Police said the group assaulted the victim and stabbed him in the arm before fleeing the area.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities described the suspects as two Black juvenile males and five Hispanic juvenile males. Detectives released surveillance images of several teens walking together inside the mall and are asking the public to help identify them.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.crimesolversmcmd.org or by calling 1-866-411-8477.

Information leading to an arrest may qualify for a reward of $250 to $10,000.

