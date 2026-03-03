Judge dismisses New Jersey man’s lawsuit accusing CNN and other media of “mind control”

Court finds allegations against TV executives and talk show hosts “frivolous” and unsupported

TRENTON, NJ – A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a bizarre lawsuit filed by a man who claimed that major television networks, including CNN and NBC, engaged in “mind control” to influence American beliefs.

Fred Thomas, Jr., who represented himself in court, accused CNN CEO Mark Thompson, former NBC CEO Jeff Shell, former MSNBC President Rashida Jones, and the hosts of The View of violating his First Amendment rights by allegedly manipulating public opinion through media broadcasts.

Key Points

Plaintiff claimed top TV executives and hosts engaged in “mind control” of Americans

Federal judge granted his request to waive filing fees but dismissed the case entirely

The complaint was thrown out with prejudice, barring it from being refiled

Court allows filing, then swiftly rejects case

Judge Zahid N. Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey granted Thomas permission to file his lawsuit without paying court fees, a process known as proceeding in forma pauperis. However, after reviewing the complaint, Quraishi ruled that the claims were “frivolous” and legally baseless, ordering the case dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

Thomas’s complaint alleged a vast conspiracy among television executives to conduct “mind control on Americans to make them agree with their beliefs.” The judge found no factual or legal support for the allegations.

Legal standard for dismissal

Under federal law, courts must dismiss cases that fail to state a valid claim or are deemed frivolous when plaintiffs file without paying fees. Judge Quraishi cited 28 U.S.C. § 1915(e), which authorizes such dismissals to prevent “abuse of cost-free access to the federal courts.”

The ruling noted that the complaint did not meet the basic pleading standards required under Rule 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and lacked any coherent claim of constitutional violation.

