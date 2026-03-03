Harrisburg police search for missing 13 year old girl

13-year-old girl reported missing from Harrisburg’s Hall Manor community

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing after running away from her home in the Hall Manor community.

Officers responded Monday to a residence in Hall Manor after receiving a report that Samarah Anderson, 13, had left the home and had not returned, according to Harrisburg Police.

Authorities said officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the teen.

No additional details about her clothing description or possible destination were immediately released. The case remains active and is classified as a missing person investigation.

Anyone with information about Samarah Anderson or her whereabouts is urged to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

────────────────────────────────────────

Key Points