Philadelphia store sells $1 million Merry Money Match Scratch-Off ticket

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket was sold at a Northeast Philadelphia retailer, delivering a seven-figure prize to one lucky player.

The winning Merry Money Match ticket was purchased at Captain’s Choice, located at 6900 Frankford Avenue, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Merry Money Match is a $30 Scratch-Off game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Lottery officials remind players that Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, which is posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery website. Winners are encouraged to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Off tickets are distributed at random. The Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold and only learn the location after a prize has been claimed.

All Lottery prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Information about game rules, odds and claiming prizes is available at palottery.com.

