K1 Speed opens first dual-track indoor go-kart racing facility in Totowa, bringing high-speed thrills to North Jersey

TOTOWA, NJ – Racing enthusiasts in New Jersey now have a new home for adrenaline-fueled fun. K1 Speed, the world’s premier indoor go-karting brand, has officially opened its newest facility in Totowa, marking a major milestone for the East Coast — the first K1 Speed location in the region to feature two elevated indoor racetracks.

Twice the thrills, double the speed

The new K1 Speed Totowa boasts more than 2,000 feet of combined track across two multi-level layouts, offering racers an exciting mix of sharp turns, elevation changes, and long straights for overtaking. The cutting-edge Superleggero electric karts, manufactured in Italy by OTL, deliver instant torque, rapid acceleration, and speeds of up to 45 mph, giving guests an authentic racing experience indoors — no license or experience required.

Each kart features a four-point safety harness, roll bar, and adjustable steering wheel, ensuring both performance and safety for racers of all skill levels.

“We are delighted to provide Totowa and the surrounding communities with an accessible introduction to the world of racing,” said Susan Danglard, K1 Speed’s Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder. “Each multi-level track presents karters with a unique layout and technical challenges that help teach racecraft.”

Off-track entertainment and dining

Beyond the track, the Totowa location offers much more than racing. Guests can enjoy:

A 50-game arcade , packed with classics and the latest interactive entertainment.

, packed with classics and the latest interactive entertainment. Private event rooms for birthday parties, meetings, and team-building events.

for birthday parties, meetings, and team-building events. A unique viewing platform positioned between both tracks, offering 360-degree views of the racing action.

After racing, guests can unwind at the Paddock Lounge, a gastropub-inspired restaurant serving a full menu of elevated bar bites, entrees, and refreshments — perfect for racers, families, and spectators alike.

Perfect for corporate events and private parties

K1 Speed Totowa is also positioning itself as one of North Jersey’s newest event destinations. The facility offers customizable private racing packages and full-venue rentals, ideal for:

Corporate events and team-building experiences.

and team-building experiences. Birthday parties and family celebrations for all ages.

and family celebrations for all ages. Private gatherings with catering, racing, and arcade entertainment all under one roof.

Guests can work directly with an on-site Event Specialist to create a tailor-made experience, from catering and racing heats to award ceremonies and podium photos.

Bringing world-class indoor racing to the Garden State

With the Totowa opening, K1 Speed continues to expand its footprint across North America — and the new location firmly places New Jersey on the map for indoor racing enthusiasts. The all-weather facility ensures year-round excitement, combining safe, sustainable electric racing with state-of-the-art entertainment and hospitality.

Whether you’re a first-time driver or a seasoned competitor, K1 Speed Totowa delivers the full racing experience — from high-speed thrills to great food and unforgettable memories.

For more information or to book your next race, visit www.k1speed.com/totowa-location.html.

