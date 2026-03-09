Lakeland Substitute Teacher Arrested After Students Report Inappropriate Behavior

Lakeland, FL – A substitute teacher working in Polk County schools has been arrested after several middle school students reported inappropriate behavior in the classroom, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The allegations involve incidents reported at two different schools.

Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Emmanuel Sanchez of Lakeland.

Key Points

• Substitute teacher Emmanuel Sanchez arrested on felony charge

• Students at two Polk County middle schools reported inappropriate conduct

• Investigation remains ongoing as detectives review additional reports

Incident first reported at Kathleen Middle School

The investigation began when a 13-year-old student at Kathleen Middle School reported concerning behavior by a substitute teacher who identified himself to the class as “Mr. Jeremiah.”

According to investigators, the student told school staff the teacher sat very close to her during class and made comments about her appearance that made her uncomfortable. Detectives later interviewed several other students who were in the classroom at the time.

Authorities said statements from additional students supported the initial report.

Additional reports from second school

During the investigation, detectives received two additional reports involving students at Lake Gibson Middle School. Investigators said two 12-year-old students reported inappropriate comments and contact by the same substitute teacher.

Other students told detectives they observed behavior in the classroom that raised concerns, prompting further investigation by authorities.

Officials said Sanchez had been working as a temporary substitute teacher through Kelly Services.

Arrest made as investigation continues

Detectives contacted Sanchez at his Lakeland home as part of the investigation. Authorities said he acknowledged being the substitute teacher who used the name “Jeremiah” in the classroom.

Following the investigation, Sanchez was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct involving a minor, a second-degree felony under Florida law.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the alleged behavior as disturbing and encouraged anyone with additional information to contact investigators. Polk County Public Schools officials said Sanchez will no longer serve as a substitute or work in any capacity within the district.