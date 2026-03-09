Former Olympic Snowboarder Added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Authorities say former Olympian Ryan Wedding is wanted for allegedly leading an international drug trafficking operation linked to multiple killings.

Los Angeles, CA – A former Olympic snowboarder has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list as authorities search for a man accused of running a large international drug trafficking network tied to multiple violent crimes.

Ryan Wedding, a 43-year-old Canadian national who competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, was announced as the newest addition to the list during a press conference held by the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

Key Points

• Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list

• U.S. State Department offering reward up to $10 million for information

• Authorities say he led an international cocaine trafficking network

Alleged international drug operation

Federal authorities allege Wedding led a transnational drug trafficking organization responsible for moving large quantities of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California. Investigators say the drugs were then transported into Canada and other parts of the United States.

The organization allegedly used stash houses in the Los Angeles area before shipments were transported across the border by truck. Prosecutors say the network moved hundreds of kilograms of cocaine through the operation.

Wedding has been charged in a federal indictment filed in the Central District of California. The charges include operating a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to distribute and export cocaine.

Violent crimes tied to investigation

Investigators allege the organization used violence to maintain control over its operations. Prosecutors say Wedding and associates were involved in multiple killings and an attempted killing connected to the drug trafficking activities.

Authorities say some of the incidents occurred in Canada and were linked to disputes involving stolen drug shipments and unpaid debts. Officials said the alleged crimes took place between 2023 and 2024.

Wedding’s alleged second-in-command, Andrew Clark, was arrested by Mexican authorities last year and has since been transferred to the United States.

Reward offered for information

The U.S. Department of State announced it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to Wedding’s arrest or conviction under the Narcotics Rewards Program. The FBI is also offering an additional $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Officials believe Wedding may currently be in Mexico but have not ruled out the possibility that he could be in the United States, Canada, or several countries in Central or South America.

Wedding, who is about 6 feet 3 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair, has used several aliases including “James Conrad King,” “Jesse King,” “El Jefe,” “Giant,” and “Public Enemy.”

Anyone with information about Wedding’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI or submit a tip through the agency’s website. Authorities say all information will be treated confidentially.