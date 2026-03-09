Teen busted after bias attack with gel pellet gun in New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged following a bias-related assault involving a gel pellet gun in Teaneck, police said.

Teaneck police responded around 6:10 p.m. on March 8 to the area of 641 West Englewood Avenue after receiving a report that a man had been shot with a gel pellet gun.

Investigators said the victim, a 19-year-old Teaneck resident, told officers he had been walking near Ogden Avenue around 6 p.m. when a black sedan approached him.

According to police, someone inside the vehicle asked the victim whether he supported Israel or Palestine. The victim told investigators he did not respond and continued walking.

Police said the vehicle was reportedly occupied by three males. One of the occupants allegedly said something the victim believed was Arabic before firing a gel pellet gun and striking him.

The vehicle then fled the area.

Investigators said the victim attempted to follow the vehicle but eventually lost sight of it and returned home.

A short time later, the same vehicle was spotted traveling on Jefferson Street. Police said the vehicle stopped at a corner and someone inside yelled for the victim to come over.

When the victim did not respond and began recording with his cellphone, a suspect leaned out of the passenger-side window and again fired the gel pellet gun.

Authorities later identified and arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the incident.

Police said the juvenile faces charges including bias intimidation and weapons offenses.

