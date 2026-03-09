Tiny puppy snatched in DC burglary as three suspects arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A small Shih Tzu named Cruz remains missing after being stolen during a burglary at a Northeast D.C. apartment, even as three suspects have now been arrested in connection with the break-in.

The burglary happened March 1 in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street NE, where someone entered the apartment while no one was home and stole several items, including the puppy, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cruz was taken during the break-in and has not yet been recovered.

Nearly five days later, police arrested three suspects in connection with the case. Authorities identified them as Cheyanne Williams, 28, Stephen Jackson, 27, and Kalete Johnson, 32.

All three were charged with second-degree burglary.

Investigators are still searching for Cruz and asking the public for help locating the dog.

Anyone with information about the puppy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 50411.

