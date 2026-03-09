Lakewood Zoning Board to Review Duplex Subdivision, Retail Building Variance

Board members will consider several development proposals including duplex housing, a retail building height variance, and a 16-unit residential subdivision.

Lakewood, NJ – The Lakewood Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to review several development applications during its meeting Monday night, including proposals for duplex housing, commercial development changes, and residential variances across the township.

Board members will also review resolutions from previous hearings and administrative matters during the meeting. The agenda includes both new applications and one item carried from prior proceedings.

Key Points

• Zoning board will review subdivision plan for duplex housing on East 5th Street

• Developers seeking approval for 16-unit duplex project on Prospect Street

• Board expected to vote on several resolutions involving school expansion and housing approvals

Duplex subdivision proposed on East 5th Street

Samuel Fleischer has submitted an application seeking approval to subdivide a property at 427 East 5th Street into two lots for the construction of a duplex.

The proposal requires zoning variances in the R-7.5 residential zone. The plan requests relief from the minimum lot area requirement of 10,000 square feet, proposing 9,889.46 square feet, and a reduction in lot width from the required 60 feet to 50 feet.

Retail and office building amendment

An amended application from Dov Kaufman for a property at 1122 County Line Road will also appear before the board.

The proposal seeks revised approval for a three-story office and retail building. The applicant is requesting a use variance related to the height of the structure.

Prospect Street development plan

Another application from SK Prospect Cross Lakewood LLC proposes a major subdivision on Prospect Street.

The developer is seeking approval to construct eight duplex buildings, creating a total of 16 residential units. The project requires a use variance within the township’s M-1 zoning district.

Additional variance requests

EAS Jackson Propco LLC is seeking variances related to signage, setbacks, and size requirements for a property at 1888 West County Line Road in the B-1 business zone.

Meanwhile, 1501 Prospect Street LLC is requesting a use variance to permit single-family homes at a property located at 1501 Prospect Street in an M-1 zone.

Resolutions from prior hearings

The board is also scheduled to vote on several resolutions from previously heard applications.

Among them is a resolution denying a use variance sought by Hamilton of Lakewood LLC for an office building on New Hampshire Avenue. Another resolution would grant a one-year extension to an approval previously issued to Aaron Shain for a property on Cory Court.

Board members will also consider a resolution approving a 43,999-square-foot addition to an existing school building operated by Services for Children with Hidden Intelligence. The project includes approval of a height variance allowing a building height of approximately 49 feet.

A final resolution concerns approval of a single-family home with variances for a property on 12th Street.

The meeting will also include administrative items such as approval of minutes from the board’s February meeting and correspondence regarding pending applications.