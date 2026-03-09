Berkeley Council Introduces Parking Ordinance, Advances Budget Transfers at Meeting

Township officials also approved shared service agreements and authorized action targeting a zoning board member.

Berkeley Township, NJ – The Berkeley Township Council introduced a new parking ordinance and approved several financial and administrative resolutions during its regular meeting Tuesday evening at Town Hall. Officials also authorized legal action to begin removal proceedings against a zoning board member.

Council members voted unanimously to introduce Ordinance 2026-01-OAB, which would amend township traffic regulations to prohibit stopping or standing along sections of Brennan Concourse near the entrance to a marina boat ramp.

Key Points

• Council introduced a parking restriction ordinance near a marina boat ramp

• Multiple resolutions approved including shared service agreements and budget transfers

• Township attorney directed to initiate removal proceedings for a zoning board member

Ordinance targets marina area parking

The ordinance introduced during the meeting would establish a “No Stopping or Standing” zone along Brennan Concourse in order to address traffic and access concerns near the marina entrance.

Township officials said the measure would amend Chapter 97 of the township code governing traffic regulations and parking restrictions. A public hearing on the ordinance was scheduled for a future council meeting.

Financial resolutions and shared services approved

Council members approved several financial resolutions, including authorization for budget transfers and payment of municipal bills totaling more than $2.9 million. According to financial documents included in the meeting packet, payroll approvals covered multiple pay periods in December.

The council also approved shared service agreements with neighboring communities. These included a fire protection services agreement with Seaside Park and an animal control services agreement with the Borough of Beachwood.

Additional resolutions authorized the township to advertise for bids on equipment purchases and to approve professional and community-related requests, including a waiver of picnic fees for a veterans park event.

Legal action authorized involving zoning board member

During the meeting, council members voted to direct the township attorney to begin removal proceedings against a member of the Berkeley Township Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The resolution authorizes the township attorney to initiate the process under municipal procedures. Details regarding the reason for the action were not included in the meeting summary.

Committee appointments announced

Council President Michael Signorile also announced the council’s 2026 standing committee assignments during the meeting. The committees include areas such as public safety, shared services, economic development, personnel, and parks and recreation.

The meeting concluded after council members completed agenda items and adjourned the session later in the evening.