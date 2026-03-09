Berkeley Township Zoning Board Approves Subdivision, Deck Variances at Reorganization Meeting

Board members also appointed professionals and set the schedule for monthly meetings during the reorganization session.

Berkeley Township, NJ – The Berkeley Township Zoning Board of Adjustment approved several residential variance applications and appointed board professionals during its annual reorganization meeting held Wednesday evening at Town Hall. Board members also finalized the 2026 meeting schedule and confirmed key leadership roles.

The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with Chairman William McGrath presiding over the reorganization session and administrative appointments for the coming year.

Key Points

• Berkeley Township Zoning Board held its annual reorganization meeting

• Multiple residential variance applications approved, including a subdivision plan

• Board appointed professionals and confirmed monthly meeting schedule

Board reorganizes leadership and staff

During the meeting, members voted to appoint William McGrath as chairman and Trent Stone as vice chairman for the new term. Edward Gudaitis was appointed board secretary, while Coronado Law was confirmed as board attorney.

The board also appointed Ernie Peters Jr. of Remington & Vernick Engineers as board engineer following a brief closed session. Melanie Adamson was named board planner, and Gabrielle Napolitano was later confirmed as the zoning board’s recording secretary for the year.

Board members also approved the official newspapers for legal notices, including the Asbury Park Press, Atlantic City Press, and The Berkeley Times.

Several zoning applications approved

Among the applications heard during the meeting was a request from Dennis A. Figueroa to construct a raised rear-yard deck at a home on Teakwood Drive in Bayville. The board approved the variance with conditions requiring roof drains to be directed to the bulkhead and the installation of safety-compliant railings.

The board also granted approval to Jersey Central Power & Light Company for improvements at the Motts Corner Substation on Korman Road. Plans include installing a distribution panel column, security cabinet, and surveillance cameras as part of upgrades to the existing electrical facility.

Another application involving a subdivision proposal on John F. Kennedy Boulevard was approved with conditions after discussion about drainage, landscaping, and neighborhood compatibility. The project allows two residential lots to be created but requires removal of a proposed detached garage and the addition of a long-term drainage system.

Additional applications reviewed

The board approved a variance for a raised deck project at a home on Carlyle Drive, allowing a rear-yard setback adjustment. Members also denied an administrative approval request involving a property on Butler Boulevard after concerns were raised about drainage and compliance with prior approvals.

One application seeking approval to build a single-family home on Clinton Avenue was carried to a future meeting for further review.

Board members concluded the meeting shortly before midnight after approving vouchers, resolutions, and minutes from a previous session.

Meeting schedule set

The zoning board will continue holding its regular meetings on the second Wednesday of each month, with special meetings reserved for the fourth Wednesday when needed.

Regular meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m., with executive caucus sessions scheduled for 6 p.m. if required.