FBI Investigation Into IED at NYC Gracie Mansion Leads to Raid and Arrests in Bucks County

Federal investigators say an explosive device deployed during a protest near the mayor’s residence could have caused serious injuries or death.

NEW YORK — Federal authorities have launched a terrorism investigation after an explosive device was thrown during a protest outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the New York City mayor.

🚨 WOW. Clear angle of the attempted Muslim bomber in NYC shows a HERO NYPD officer LUNGING over the barricades to run after him



This officer makes the pursuit WHILE the bomb is *actively* lit



PATRIOT, putting his own life on the line for civilians 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/nhD730XPMg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 9, 2026

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is working with the New York Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York following the incident Saturday. Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene and remain detained as the investigation continues.

Device confirmed as explosive

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said investigators determined that one of the devices used during the protest was a real explosive.

“The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb,” Tisch said. “It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death.”

Authorities said testing is still underway to determine the nature of other devices recovered during the incident.

Protests escalate near mayor’s residence

Police said the situation began around 11 a.m. Saturday when two opposing demonstrations gathered near Gracie Mansion.

One protest, promoted as “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City,” drew roughly 20 participants. A larger counter-protest organized under banners including “Run the Nazis Out of New York” and “Stand Against Hate” attracted more than 100 people.

Tensions between the groups escalated and police made several arrests.

Investigators later located a suspicious device inside a vehicle parked on East End Avenue between 81st and 82nd streets. The NYPD Bomb Squad secured the area and removed the object for further testing.

Bucks County suspects tied to investigation

Authorities identified one suspect as Emir Balat, 18, who police say allegedly threw incendiary devices during the confrontation.

Federal agents later executed search warrants at homes connected to the investigation in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, including properties in Newtown and Langhorne.

Mayor condemns protest and violence

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the demonstration and the violence that followed.

“The protest was rooted in bigotry and racism,” Mamdani said in a statement Sunday. “That kind of hate has no place in New York City.”

Officials say the investigation remains active as forensic testing continues on the recovered devices and authorities review evidence from the scene.

School district responds to reports involving student

Meanwhile, the Neshaminy School District in Bucks County issued a statement addressing reports involving one of the individuals connected to the case. Superintendent Jason Bowman said the district is working with authorities but emphasized there is no current threat to schools.

“Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority,” Bowman said in a message to the school community.

“At this time, there is no information indicating any concerns related to our schools. Our regular safety and security practices remain in place, and our schools will continue to operate as normal.”

Bowman added that the district remains in communication with local law enforcement and encouraged families to speak with students if they have questions about the situation.

The investigation remains ongoing.