Viral Video Shows Group Leaving Baltimore Crab House Without Paying $429 Bill

A Baltimore seafood restaurant says a group of diners left without paying a $429.43 bill, prompting the business to release surveillance footage that quickly went viral online.

Maryland Blue Crab House said several women dining together appeared to pool cash at their table to cover the cost of their meal. However, according to the restaurant, one individual allegedly kept the money rather than paying the bill.

Staff later realized the group had exited the restaurant without settling the check.

Video of the incident was posted to social media and quickly attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

In a later update, the restaurant said one of the individuals involved contacted them and paid the outstanding bill using a prepaid card while providing what management believes may have been a false name.

The caller reportedly asked the restaurant to remove the viral post and said alcohol played a role in the incident.

Management declined the request, saying the payment only occurred after the video gained widespread attention online.

The restaurant thanked those who shared the video and said the situation highlights how cameras and social media often bring accountability to incidents involving businesses and customers.