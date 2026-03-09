Kitchen Fire Quickly Contained at Country Walk Home in Manchester Township

Firefighters stopped a kitchen fire before it could spread through a multi-family home Sunday afternoon.

Manchester Township, NJ – Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire Sunday afternoon at a residence in the Country Walk community, preventing the flames from spreading to neighboring units.

Key Points

• Fire reported in the kitchen of a multi-family home in Country Walk

• Quick response prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining units

• One resident treated for smoke inhalation; no firefighter injuries reported

Emergency crews were dispatched around 3:31 p.m. to a report of a possible structure fire, prompting all Manchester Township fire departments to respond on the initial alarm.

Assistant Chief 3320 arrived first at the scene and conducted a full assessment of the multi-family residence, confirming all occupants had safely evacuated.

Fire located in kitchen

Upon entering the home, firefighters encountered moderate smoke conditions and quickly located the fire in the kitchen area.

Engine 3301 crews used a water can to begin extinguishing the flames while another team deployed a 1¾-inch attack line to support the interior operation.

Fire stopped before spreading

As a precaution, a general alarm was briefly requested to bring additional resources to the scene.

However, the fire was quickly knocked down by the initial crews, allowing the incident to be scaled back to units already on location.

Officials said the rapid response and aggressive suppression efforts prevented the fire from spreading further within the residence or to nearby units.

Investigation underway

No firefighters were injured during the response.

One resident was treated at the scene by Manchester EMS for smoke inhalation.

The incident was turned over to the Manchester Township Police Department and the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.