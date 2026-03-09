Virginia Beach Police Seek Suspects After Six People Shot at Oceanfront

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who fled after multiple people were wounded in a shooting along Atlantic Avenue.

Virginia Beach, VA – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects following a shooting that left six people injured at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Key Points

• Six victims suffered gunshot wounds in Oceanfront shooting

• Two primary suspects fled the scene after the incident

• Detectives asking for community assistance identifying individuals involved

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers responded Sunday to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered six victims who had sustained various gunshot wounds. Police have not released additional details about the victims’ conditions.

Two suspects sought

Investigators say two primary suspects fled the area after the shooting.

One suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens to early twenties with dark skin and afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a red shirt or sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a heavyset White male in his late teens to twenties who was wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt with lettering or a design on the front.

Detectives seeking additional individuals

Police said investigators are also attempting to identify other individuals who may have been involved or witnessed the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at (757) 385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.