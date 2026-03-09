Rescue Crews Respond to Off-Road Crash in Remote Burlington County Sand Pit

Emergency responders used a utility vehicle to reach and evacuate an injured patient from difficult terrain before a medical helicopter transport.

Woodland Township, NJ – Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to an off-road vehicle crash involving an injured patient in a remote area of Woodland Township in Burlington County.

Key Points

• Crash occurred in difficult terrain requiring specialized rescue access

• Crews used a utility vehicle to reach and remove the injured patient

• Patient transported by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center

Authorities said the call came in around 1:28 p.m. on March 8 for an off-road motor vehicle accident involving a trauma victim in a hard-to-reach area.

Station 33 responded to assist Burlington County agencies already operating at the scene.

Specialized rescue response

Chief 3300, Deputy Chief 3310, Assistant Chief 3320, UTV 3307, and Brush 3339 were among the units dispatched.

Command staff and the utility terrain vehicle made contact with Burlington County responders, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Park Police, and EMS teams working in the area.

Patient airlifted from scene

Rescue personnel helped remove the injured patient from the remote location and transported the individual to a designated medical evacuation landing zone.

At that location, the patient was treated before being flown by RWJ Barnabas LifeFlight to a regional trauma center.

Officials did not release the patient’s condition as the investigation into the crash continues.