Gun Toting Driver Wanted After Road Rage Tire Slashing

Police say a suspect threatened a driver with a firearm and knife before slashing all four tires during a traffic dispute.

Bronx, NY – NYPD detectives are searching for a suspect involved in a road rage incident that escalated into threats with a weapon and vandalism earlier this year in the Bronx.

Key Points

• Incident occurred at East 232 Street and White Plains Road

• Suspect allegedly displayed a firearm and knife during dispute

• Victim’s vehicle tires were slashed before the suspect fled

Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on January 11 at the intersection of East 232 Street and White Plains Road.

Authorities said a 40-year-old man was involved in a traffic dispute with another driver when the situation escalated.

Weapons displayed during confrontation

According to investigators, the suspect displayed a firearm and threatened the victim during the argument.

Police said the suspect also pulled out a knife and slashed all four tires on the victim’s vehicle.

Suspect fled the scene

After damaging the vehicle, the suspect fled the area in a gray Ford Explorer traveling westbound on East 232 Street.

The individual has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit tips anonymously through @NYPDTips.

Tags: