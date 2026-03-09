Pennsylvania State Trooper Killed During Traffic Stop in Chester County

Authorities say the suspect opened fire during a traffic stop before taking his own life.

West Caln Township, PA – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot and killed Sunday night during a traffic stop in Chester County, according to officials.

Key Points

• Corporal Timothy O’Connor killed during a traffic stop investigation

• Trooper had responded to reports of an erratic driver

• Suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Authorities said Corporal Timothy O’Connor responded shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to reports of an erratic driver in West Caln Township.

During the response, O’Connor initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle.

Trooper shot during stop

Officials said O’Connor was approaching the vehicle on foot when the driver opened fire, fatally shooting the trooper.

After the shooting, the suspect died from what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Veteran trooper remembered

O’Connor joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 2010 and served for more than a decade.

He is survived by his wife and young daughter.

State mourns fallen trooper

Governor Josh Shapiro announced that flags across Pennsylvania would be lowered to half-staff in honor of O’Connor.

Law enforcement agencies across the state, including neighboring county prosecutors’ offices, expressed condolences to the trooper’s family and colleagues.

Officials said the Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

