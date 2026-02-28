Lehigh County district attorney rules Allentown bar shooting justified as self-defense

Prosecutors say the shooter who killed David Gibbs at Big Woody’s acted lawfully to protect another man during a violent brawl.

Allentown, Pa. – Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan announced Thursday that no charges will be filed against the man who fatally shot David Gibbs during a December 2025 altercation inside Big Woody’s bar on Hanover Avenue. After a detailed investigation, Holihan concluded the shooting was a justified act of self-defense and defense of others under Pennsylvania law.

Key Points

David Gibbs was fatally shot December 19, 2025, during a fight inside Big Woody’s bar in Allentown.

The district attorney ruled the shooter acted in lawful defense of another person under state law.

Investigators determined that Gibbs and two others initiated a violent assault involving a knife.

Fight inside Big Woody’s turned deadly

The investigation found that the altercation began when two groups of men exchanged words after one group bought food and drinks for two women, one of whom was dating a man in the second group. The argument escalated when Gibbs punched a man, knocking him to the ground and starting a brawl involving several people.

During the fight, one of Gibbs’s companions displayed a knife while another punched multiple individuals. Gibbs placed one man in a headlock and continued striking him as others joined in the assault. The shooter, identified in the report only as “Individual 1,” drew his legally owned and concealed handgun after recovering from being struck. Seeing Gibbs holding another man in a headlock and a knife nearby, he fired, hitting Gibbs and another assailant.

District attorney cites clear justification

Holihan said all four elements required under Pennsylvania law for justified deadly force in defense of others were met. He found that the shooter reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious injury, acted proportionally to the threat, and did not provoke the fight.

After the initial shots, the armed suspect was attacked and stabbed by the man wielding the knife, prompting a second round of gunfire. Gibbs died from a gunshot wound to the torso; two others were injured. The shooter called 911, remained at the scene, and surrendered peacefully to police. His firearm was legally possessed under a valid concealed carry permit.

No charges to be filed

Holihan determined that the shooter had no duty to retreat and that his actions fell squarely within Pennsylvania’s “Stand Your Ground” and self-defense statutes. While the possibility of charges remains for other participants in the fight, prosecutors said the individual who fired the fatal shots will not face criminal prosecution.

