Felon with firearm busted after Virginia Beach shooting

ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest of convicted felon in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — A ShotSpotter alert sent officers racing to Providence Road this week, where they found a wounded man and, within a day, arrested a 37-year-old suspect now facing multiple felony charges, police said.

Emergency Communications and Citizens Services received the ShotSpotter alert at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday indicating gunfire in the 6300 block of Providence Road. Officers responded to investigate and located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries described as non life threatening and is expected to survive.

Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department Homicide Squad led the investigation and identified Christopher Riley Anderson, 37, as the suspect. On Wednesday, Anderson was taken into custody by the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Police said Anderson was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest despite having prior felony convictions. He has seven previous felony convictions, according to officials.

Anderson was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling with injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and carrying a concealed handgun.

The case remains under investigation by the department’s Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia Beach police at 757-385-4101 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.

A gunfire detection alert on Providence Road quickly turned into an arrest that police say prevented further violence.

Key Points