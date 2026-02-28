Johnnie Walker brings new “Black Cask” Scotch whisky experience to New Jersey

Scotch meets American whiskey in the brand’s newest permanent release, arriving in Garden State stores this spring

NEWARK, NJ – Whisky lovers in New Jersey will soon be able to raise a glass to something new from one of the world’s most iconic names. Johnnie Walker has launched Black Cask, a new permanent Scotch whisky expression aged exclusively in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, blending the best of American whiskey character with Scottish craftsmanship.

The launch marks the first major addition to the Johnnie Walker lineup in several years and is part of a national rollout that includes immersive tasting events and cultural celebrations in New Jersey, alongside key markets like New York, California, Florida, and Texas.

Key Points

Johnnie Walker Black Cask now available in New Jersey for $34.99 (750mL, 43% ABV).

Crafted by Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker using select whiskies from Cameronbridge, Glen Elgin, and Roseisle distilleries.

using select whiskies from Cameronbridge, Glen Elgin, and Roseisle distilleries. Aged exclusively in ex-bourbon barrels to highlight vanilla, caramel, and oak notes.

Designed to be enjoyed neat, over ice, or in classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Gold Rush.

A Scotch inspired by American whiskey

Johnnie Walker Black Cask combines the smooth depth of traditional Scotch whisky with the rich, sweet character of bourbon. Each blend features whiskies from the heart of Johnnie Walker Black Label, aged in American white oak barrels that previously held bourbon — resulting in a profile layered with creamy vanilla, rich caramel, gentle spice, and smooth oak warmth.

“Johnnie Walker has always pushed the boundaries of what great whisky can be,” said Dr. Emma Walker, the brand’s Master Blender. “With Black Cask, we’ve brought together two remarkable whisky traditions in a way only Johnnie Walker can — unlocking new depth, sweetness, and warmth. The result is a beautifully layered whisky that feels excitingly new yet remains unmistakably Johnnie Walker.”

Tasting events and rollout in the Garden State

To celebrate the release, Diageo North America, parent company of Johnnie Walker, will host tasting events and educational experiences across New Jersey this spring. Whisky enthusiasts can expect special pours and pairing events at select bars and liquor retailers in Jersey City, Hoboken, Red Bank, and Atlantic City, as part of a multi-market U.S. tour introducing drinkers to the new Black Cask experience.

“Black Cask is a powerful example of how we break through the expected,” said Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President for Diageo’s North America Whisky Portfolio. “It reflects evolving tastes while staying true to what people love about Johnnie Walker — depth, character, and craftsmanship.”

Available now across New Jersey

Johnnie Walker Black Cask is available in liquor stores statewide and priced at $34.99 for a 750mL bottle. Designed to appeal to both Scotch and bourbon drinkers, the whisky can be enjoyed neat, over ice, or as the foundation for premium cocktails.

With more than two centuries of whisky-making heritage behind it, Johnnie Walker continues to innovate — and with New Jersey on the map for its national tour, local whisky fans will be among the first in the country to experience this bold new blend.

Tags: New Jersey, Johnnie Walker, whisky, Diageo