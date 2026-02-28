Massive lottery jackpot sold at Philly Wawa

MIDDLETOWN, PA — A Pennsylvania Lottery player who picked up a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket at a Philadelphia Wawa matched every number in Thursday’s drawing, landing a $400,000 jackpot, officials said.

The jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls drawn — 7, 17, 24, 38 and 42 — in the Thursday drawing. The ticket was sold at Wawa, 3901 Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, while any Quick Cash prize must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

More than 10,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

