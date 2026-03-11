Lucky Brooklyn ticket turns five numbers into big payday

Brooklyn ticket explodes into $31K Take 5 win from 86th Street shop

BROOKLYN, NY — A single lottery ticket sold at a neighborhood store on 86th Street matched all five numbers in the New York Lottery Take 5 evening drawing Monday night, delivering a $31,240 prize to a player who purchased the ticket in Brooklyn.

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Monday, March 10 Take 5 evening drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Fortune On 86TH, located at 1686 86th St. in Brooklyn.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the evening drawing, securing the top prize valued at $31,240.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Players win the top prize by matching all five numbers drawn during a drawing.

The Take 5 game is drawn twice daily and televised statewide at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New York Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. Prize claim procedures depend on the amount won.

The New York Lottery reports it remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America. During fiscal year 2024–2025, the lottery contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools across New York State.

Resources are available for individuals experiencing gambling problems or for those concerned about someone else. Help can be found at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text messaging rates may apply.

Key Points