Why Does the Jewish Community Council Oppose My Plan to Halt Development? What Happens if the Council Doesn’t Pass My Plan?

Jewish Community Leaders Oppose Toms River Mayor’s Plan to Halt State-Mandated Overdevelopment

By Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick | Toms River

Recently, the Toms River Jewish Community Council (TRJCC) issued a statement opposing my affordable housing plan. They claim to be against high-density housing, but this is a smoke screen. In reality, the TRJCC is putting pressure on council members so that my plan fails—because if it does, a builder’s remedy will allow for thousands of new apartments to be built across town, meeting the needs of their rapidly growing community. This issue is bigger than any one group or political disagreement—it’s about the future of Toms River, our public schools, and the quality of life for all our residents. I want to clarify the facts, address the stakes, and explain why passing my plan is crucial.

The State of New Jersey and the Fair Share Housing Center initially estimated that Toms River construct 1,700 new affordable housing units. State law requires that affordable housing is built at a ratio of 20% affordable to 80% market-rate, known as the 80/20 rule. This means that to meet the requirement, developers would be allowed to build over 8,000 new apartments—1,700 affordable units plus more than 6,000 market-rate units. Such rapid, large-scale development would forever change the character of our community.

My administration worked tirelessly to secure a creative solution requiring the construction of just 183 new affordable units. We met the rest of our obligation by extending affordability protections on existing apartments for another 30 years. State officials and the Fair Share Housing Center accepted our plan, recognizing it as a model of responsible, balanced growth.

Unfortunately, Councilmen Bianchini, Nivison, Ciccozzi, and Bradley have signaled they will not support this plan. This political deadlock puts our township at grave risk. If we miss the state-imposed deadline to adopt an affordable housing plan, we trigger what’s known as a “builder’s remedy.” This legal mechanism, prominent in New Jersey, allows developers to bypass local planning and zoning boards, enabling the construction of high-density housing wherever they choose.

Here’s what would happen if my plan does NOT pass:

• Developers will build 8,000 apartments all over town and we won’t be able to stop it

• Apartments would not require approval of our planning or zoning boards

• Like Lakewood, our population will surge by forty or fifty thousand people

• A city of high-rise apartments will be built downtown

• Your taxes will skyrocket to cover education, private school busing, and township services

It’s important to understand why the TRJCC opposes my plan. The Orthodox community is growing exponentially, and they have a need for more housing. The builder’s remedy—which could be triggered by the failure of my plan—would open the door for the construction of up to 8,000 new apartments, directly benefiting those seeking more housing options.

While I understand the TRJCC’s advocacy, my responsibility is to all residents of Toms River. Let me be clear: this is not about singling out any group or community. The Orthodox Jewish community, like every other group in Toms River, deserves fair representation and respect. However, as mayor, I must focus on what’s best for our township as a whole. The vast majority of Toms River residents do not want our town to become a city overwhelmed by high-density development.

I fought for and won the best affordable housing deal in New Jersey. My plan preserves our neighborhoods, protects property values, and keeps taxes in check, all while fulfilling our obligations under the law. I urge the council to put aside politics and special interests, and do what’s right for all of Toms River’s families.

The future of our community hangs in the balance. I will continue to fight for responsible growth and for the Toms River we love.