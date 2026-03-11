NJ Transit Bus Destroyed by Fire on New Jersey Turnpike Near Newark Airport

Twenty-five passengers escaped safely after an NJ Transit bus caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday evening near Newark Liberty International Airport.

Newark, NJ – A NJ Transit bus traveling to New York City was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening on the New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Liberty International Airport, forcing passengers to evacuate onto the highway as flames consumed the vehicle.

The bus was traveling from Bridgewater to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan when it experienced a mechanical issue in the northbound lanes near Exit 14 in Newark, according to NJ Transit.

Key Points

• An NJ Transit bus caught fire Tuesday evening on the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 14 in Newark.

• Twenty-five passengers safely evacuated the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames.

• No injuries were reported and passengers were later transported by another bus.

Tire blowout preceded fire

An NJ Transit bus caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OeqQEdfYXF — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 10, 2026

An NJ Transit spokesperson said the bus suffered a tire blowout while traveling in the northbound express lanes of the Turnpike.

Passengers told ABC7 that the vehicle struck a pothole before the tire failure, prompting riders to rush to the front of the bus to alert the driver that flames had started.

The driver then pulled the bus over into the left lane and opened the doors so passengers could exit the vehicle.

Passengers evacuated onto highway

All 25 passengers on board were able to escape safely and were seen standing along the Turnpike as the fire intensified. Video from the scene showed the bus quickly becoming fully engulfed in flames before emergency responders arrived.

The Newark Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze, NJ Transit officials said.

Passengers taken to destination

No injuries were reported among passengers or the driver. NJ Transit arranged for another bus to transport the passengers to their destination at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.