Man found shot to death on E Street

Man shot dead on E Street in Southeast DC as police search for suspect

WASHINGTON, DC — A man was found fatally shot on a street in Southeast DC Monday evening, prompting a homicide investigation after officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 5000 block of E Street.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District responded at approximately 6:27 p.m. Monday to the 5000 block of E Street, Southeast DC, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an unconscious adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the location.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Terrance Lavelle Crutchfield of Northeast DC.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Officials said the Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for homicides committed in the District of Columbia.