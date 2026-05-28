Lucky Connecticut convenience store sells $100K scratch ticket

May 28, 2026

South Windsor player cashes in big on Fabulous Fortune game

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — One Connecticut Lottery player is suddenly $100K richer after a winning scratch-off ticket sold at a South Windsor convenience store delivered a massive payout.

Lottery officials announced a top-prize Fabulous Fortune ticket worth $100,000 was claimed Tuesday after being sold at Quickstop Convenience in South Windsor.

The winning ticket was claimed on May 26, according to Connecticut Lottery records.

Officials did not release information about the winner.

Fabulous Fortune is one of the Connecticut Lottery’s scratch-off games featuring top cash prizes for players across the state.

Quickstop Convenience will also receive attention as the retailer that sold the winning ticket.

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