Lucky Grocery lands Five figure lottery win in Connecticut

Plainville store sells $25,000 winning 100X the Cash ticket

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A winning $25,000 scratch-off ticket was sold at a Plainville grocery store, delivering a sizable payout to one Connecticut Lottery player.

The $25,000 prize was won on the 100X the Cash scratch-off game, according to Connecticut Lottery records. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Grocery LLC in Plainville.

The retailer is located in Bristol and is listed as the point of sale for the $25,000 winning ticket.

100X the Cash is a Connecticut Lottery scratch-off game that offers multiple prize tiers, including top prizes significantly higher than the $25,000 win claimed in this instance.

Lottery officials have not released additional details about the winner.

────────────────────────────────────────

Key Points