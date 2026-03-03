Ukrainian national accused of attempted murder of police chief arrested by ICE in Binghamton

Federal agents say the fugitive entered the U.S. under humanitarian parole before being sought in Ukraine for violent crimes

SYRACUSE, NY – Federal authorities in New York have arrested a Ukrainian national accused of attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, and organized crime offenses in his home country, officials announced this week.

Mykola Zhytnichenko, 41, was taken into custody in Binghamton on February 6 during a joint operation involving ICE’s Buffalo field office, the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, FBI Albany, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Key Points

ICE and partner agencies arrested Ukrainian fugitive Mykola Zhytnichenko in Binghamton

Zhytnichenko entered the U.S. in March 2023 under humanitarian parole

Ukrainian authorities later charged him with attempted murder of a police unit chief and organized crime

Fugitive entered U.S. under parole program

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Zhytnichenko was admitted to the United States on March 21, 2023, under a humanitarian parole program. Several months later, in October 2023, Ukrainian authorities issued an international arrest warrant accusing him of attempting to murder a police unit chief using an explosive device, as well as narcotics possession, distribution, racketeering, and other organized crime offenses.

Arrest and detention

Following his arrest in Broome County, Zhytnichenko was transferred to the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, where he remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

HSI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan credited the arrest to interagency coordination, saying the case “sends a clear message” that fugitives facing serious charges abroad “cannot evade justice by entering the United States.”

Acting ERO Buffalo Field Office Director Tammy Marich said the arrest highlights ICE’s commitment to “safeguarding our communities and maintaining the integrity of our immigration system.”

Tags: ICE, Binghamton, Ukraine