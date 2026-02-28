Lucky ticket at Ohio store brings half million dollar prize

CONNEAUT, Ohio – A Conneaut woman claimed a $500,000 top prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $500,000 Cashword scratch-off after purchasing the winning ticket at Conneaut Clark Station on State Street.

Lottery officials said the winner secured the game’s top tier, becoming the latest player to hit the jackpot on the popular scratch-off. After mandatory state and federal tax withholding of 26.75 percent, she will receive $366,250.

As of Wednesday, two top prizes of $500,000 remain unclaimed on the Cashword game. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.69, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The Ohio Lottery reports contributing more than $34 billion to education statewide since 1974.

