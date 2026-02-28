Buncombe County detectives file charges after child exposed to illegal drugs

WOODFIN, N.C. – A child brought to school showing signs of exposure to illegal drugs prompted an investigation that led Buncombe County detectives to file criminal charges and execute a search warrant at a Woodfin residence, according to a statement from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident came to light on February 11 when deputies assigned to the School Resource Officer division learned that a student was exhibiting symptoms consistent with drug exposure. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began reviewing the case alongside the Buncombe County Department of Social Services, which has been providing support to the child and family members.

As the investigation progressed, detectives executed a search warrant on February 25 at a home on Crofoot Trail in Woodfin. Following the search, charges were filed against Ashley Elizabeth Cook and Shane Kurt Gurley under North Carolina General Statute 14-318.7, a law that took effect December 1 and addresses exposing a child to controlled substances. Both individuals were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search, Gurley was additionally served with an order for arrest connected to a prior failure to appear in court.

BCSO District 2 Captain Chris Stockton said the newly enacted law gives investigators a tool to pursue accountability in similar cases. He emphasized the need for safe living conditions for children and commended investigators and DSS for their work on the case.

