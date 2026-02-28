Ohio player stuns family with $5 million lottery haul

Pickaway County couple beats the odds to win lottery twice

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio – A Circleville woman who once watched her husband win $1 million has now secured a far larger prize of her own, becoming the latest top-tier winner on Ohio’s Ultimate $5 Million scratch-off after discovering she had hit the game’s $5 million annuity jackpot.

The woman bought an Ultimate $5,000,000 scratch-off at Kroger on Lancaster Pike and initially believed the ticket was not a winner. She decided to try once more and purchased the next ticket in the roll, scratching it only partially because she was in a hurry. She thought she had uncovered a $20,000 prize and called her husband to share the news.

Before celebrating, she scanned the ticket for confirmation and believed she saw a $200,000 result. Unsure, she waited until she arrived home to scratch the entire ticket. That is when she realized the actual prize was $200,000 per year for 25 years — a total of $5 million.

She chose the annuity option and will receive $146,500 annually after mandatory state and federal withholding totaling 26.75 percent.

The winner told lottery officials she plans to retire and enjoy the years ahead with her husband. She has already booked a stay at the Christmas Story House and plans to travel to Florida to swim with manatees. She also intends to finish college, invest part of the winnings and spoil her dogs. The couple said they expect to continue playing the lottery, noting that they are grateful for having been fortunate twice.

Ultimate $5 Million is a $50 scratch-off with overall odds of 1 in 3.61. As of Wednesday, six top prizes remain unclaimed. The Ohio Lottery reports contributing more than $34 billion to education statewide since 1974.

