ICE says Maryland’s new law banning local partnerships endangers public safety after deportation of convicted rapist

Federal immigration officials and the Frederick County sheriff warn that ending 287(g) agreements will limit the state’s ability to remove violent offenders.

Frederick, Md. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are condemning Maryland lawmakers for passing legislation that prohibits local law enforcement from partnering with federal immigration authorities, calling the move “disastrous” for public safety. The criticism follows the deportation of Ruben Alonso Hernandez-Lainez, a Salvadoran national convicted of rape and assault, who was arrested through Frederick County’s 287(g) partnership with ICE before the state’s new law was enacted.

Key Points

ICE deported Salvadoran national Ruben Alonso Hernandez-Lainez, convicted of rape and assault in Maryland.

The arrest was made through the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) partnership with ICE.

Maryland’s new law bans future ICE partnerships, drawing criticism from local law enforcement.

ICE: “Marylanders will be at risk”

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore office announced Hernandez-Lainez’s arrest and removal earlier this week, saying he was safely taken into custody at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center before being deported to El Salvador.

Following the announcement, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins issued a sharp warning to state leaders, saying the recent legislation eliminating 287(g) agreements will make it harder to identify and remove violent criminals.

“This will quickly prove to be disastrous legislation, and Marylanders will be at risk more than ever before,” Jenkins said. “Without local partnerships, ICE won’t have access to the jails or information they need to remove dangerous individuals.”

Maryland ends cooperation agreements

The new Maryland law, passed earlier this month, prohibits local and county law enforcement agencies from entering or renewing cooperative immigration enforcement agreements with federal authorities. These partnerships, known as 287(g) programs, allow local officers to perform certain immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision.

Supporters of the measure argue that ending the agreements will build trust between immigrant communities and local police, ensuring residents are not deterred from reporting crimes. Critics, including ICE officials, contend that the change undermines public safety by blocking cooperation that has led to the removal of violent offenders.

Background on the 287(g) program

Frederick County was one of only a few Maryland jurisdictions participating in 287(g). The partnership allowed deputies to identify inmates with immigration violations and coordinate their transfer to federal custody. ICE says such programs enable the agency to locate and remove criminal aliens while reducing the need for at-large arrests in the community.

With the new law’s passage, existing 287(g) agreements in Maryland will expire once current contracts end, marking a major policy shift in the state’s approach to immigration enforcement.

