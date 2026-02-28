Federal officials say the driver, a Salvadoran national with a 2017 deportation order, rammed law enforcement vehicles and struck multiple civilian cars before being taken into custody.
Newark, N.J. – Three children were hospitalized Sunday after a violent crash in Newark involving a man federal authorities identified as a Salvadoran national who had been ordered removed from the United States nearly a decade ago. ICE officials said the driver, Christian Oswaldo Guevara-Guerra, attempted to flee arrest during a targeted immigration enforcement operation on February 25, striking several vehicles — including ones carrying children — before crashing head-on into a civilian car.
Key Points
- ICE agents attempted to arrest Christian Oswaldo Guevara-Guerra, who had a final order of removal from 2017.
- Guevara-Guerra rammed federal vehicles and struck multiple civilian cars, injuring three children.
- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka criticized ICE for engaging in vehicle pursuits in densely populated areas.
ICE operation turns dangerous
According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark were attempting to take Guevara-Guerra into custody when he accelerated away, striking two federal vehicles. During the chase, ICE said, he collided with multiple private vehicles before coming to a stop after a head-on crash.
Guevara-Guerra was taken into custody without further incident. Federal officials said the pursuit began after the suspect attempted to evade arrest in connection with a final deportation order issued in 2017.
“Guevara-Guerra’s callous and reckless attempt to evade arrest put American citizens in danger,” ICE said in a statement. “Evading arrest is not only dangerous but a crime.”
Newark mayor criticizes federal pursuit tactics
Following the crash, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka condemned ICE’s pursuit, saying federal agents must comply with state and local limits on vehicle chases.
“Federal authorities should adhere to local laws regarding vehicle pursuits and exercise common sense,” Baraka said. “Based on the damage they are inflicting on our communities, ICE has no business engaging in chases at any time, anywhere — but especially in densely populated areas, and on roads still being cleared from a significant snowstorm.”
Sanctuary debate reignited
The incident has reignited New Jersey’s ongoing debate over federal immigration enforcement and so-called “sanctuary” policies. Federal officials argue that limits on local cooperation force ICE to make more arrests in neighborhoods rather than inside jails. State and local leaders counter that ICE operations in populated areas endanger residents and erode community trust.
ICE said its officers are trained to minimize risks during operations but noted that the suspect’s actions created a “life-threatening” situation. The agency said all use-of-force protocols were followed and the case remains under internal review.
The injured children were treated at a local hospital and are expected to recover. Guevara-Guerra remains in federal custody pending removal proceedings.
