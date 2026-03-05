Man killed teen critically injured in DC crash as driver flees scene

Man killed teen critically injured in Northwest DC crash as driver flees scene

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 26-year-old man was killed and a 14-year-old boy critically injured after a collision between a car and an electric scooter Sunday night in Northwest, D.C., with the driver fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers responded around 9:57 p.m. to the 5400 block of Colorado Avenue Northwest for a reported crash involving a gold 2005 Mercedes-Benz and a stand-on Segway-style electric scooter.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been riding the scooter suffering from injuries. DC Fire and EMS transported the 14-year-old male to a hospital with critical injuries. The adult victim, identified as Carlos Nahum Castillo Molina, 26, of Northwest, D.C., was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts failed.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit, the Mercedes was traveling northbound on 14th Street Northwest and allegedly drove through a red light at the intersection with Colorado Avenue. The vehicle then made a left turn onto Colorado Avenue.

At the same time, the scooter was traveling southbound toward the same intersection and also went through a red signal, police said. The Mercedes struck the scooter in the intersection, ejecting both riders.

The vehicle continued a short distance before stopping on Colorado Avenue. Police said the driver and a passenger exited the car and fled on foot.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

