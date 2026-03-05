Chinatown burglary suspect nabbed after smashing storefront door

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly shattering the door of a Chinatown business and stealing items before being stopped by a nearby security officer, police said.

The burglary occurred around 12:25 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect broke the glass door of a closed business and entered the establishment. While inside, the suspect removed several property items.

A bystander alerted a uniformed Special Police Officer who was nearby. When the suspect exited the business through the shattered door carrying the items, the officer detained him without incident until First District officers arrived.

Police said the stolen property was recovered.

Caughlin Handley, 25, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

