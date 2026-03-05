Retired Pennsylvania couple scores once in a lifetime Big Game prize

Allegheny County woman wins Super Bowl trip through Pennsylvania Lottery drawing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — What began as a routine entry into a Pennsylvania Lottery Second-Chance Drawing turned into a Super Bowl experience for an Allegheny County woman who nearly declined the prize.

Joanne Dimitt, a retired car rental industry worker from Allegheny County, was selected as a winner in the Lottery’s “The Big Game” Second-Chance Drawing, earning a trip to the Super Bowl and related events.

Dimitt said she was hesitant at first when she received the phone call informing her she had won. Encouraged by her husband of 28 years, Mike, she decided to go.

The trip included a stay in San Francisco, attendance at a Hall of Fame luncheon and access to a private tailgate event before the game at Levi’s Stadium. Dimitt and her husband were among six winners who traveled together, with transportation provided by a party bus during the event weekend.

One highlight of the trip was meeting former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann during a luncheon. Dimitt, a longtime Steelers fan, said the moment stood out during the experience.

The couple also attended events around Fisherman’s Wharf and dined at several restaurants as part of the prize package.

Inside the stadium, Dimitt said she and her husband were surprised by their seating location, describing the atmosphere as memorable.

Dimitt noted that this was not her first time winning a Pennsylvania Lottery Second-Chance Drawing. In a previous drawing, she won tickets to an “American Idol” event but opted for a cash alternative to pay for home improvements.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Second-Chance Drawings provide players with additional opportunities to win prizes using non-winning tickets entered online.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2024-2025 to benefit public schools across the state.

────────────────────────────────────────

Key Points