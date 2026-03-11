Man Who Shot and Killed Three in New Jersey Murder Suicide Released Weeks Earlier After Assault and Terorristic Threats

Court records show suspect had recent criminal charges before fatal Berkeley Township shooting.

Berkeley Township, NJ – A Maplewood man who killed three members of a Berkeley Township family before taking his own life early Monday had recently faced criminal charges in Union County, including threats of violence and simple assault, according to court records.

Key Points

Vaughn Stewart, 37, of Maplewood, fatally shot three people in a Berkeley Township home before killing himself Tuesday morning.

Court records show Stewart faced charges in February including terroristic threats and simple assault.

The case had been transferred to prosecutors as an indictable offense shortly after the arrest.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said the shootings were reported at about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday when Berkeley Township police responded to a home on Fairwood Drive in Bayville for reports of gunfire.

Officers arriving at the scene saw a man entering the residence and heard additional gunshots from inside the home. The Ocean County Regional SWAT Team later entered the house and found two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They were identified as homeowners Allan Russell, 61, and Michelle Russell, 60.

Suspect also killed children’s mother before taking his own life

Investigators said a third victim, Deonna Stewart, 38, of Berkeley Township, was found about 50 yards away from the residence along Fairwood Drive. Authorities determined she lived at the home with her parents and three children.

According to investigators, Vaughn Stewart entered the residence and shot Allan and Michelle Russell. He then chased Deonna Stewart down the street and shot her multiple times before returning to the house and shooting himself.

Police said the couple shared three children, who were inside the home during the attack but were not injured. The children were later placed in the care of the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

Court records show recent charges in Union County

Court documents show Stewart had been charged on February 11 in Cranford Municipal Court with multiple offenses, including terroristic threats for allegedly threatening imminent death, as well as simple assault for causing bodily injury.

The charges were listed as indictable and transferred to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office the following day. Records also indicate the case involved an incident reported by an officer identified in the complaint.

Authorities have not said whether the earlier charges were directly connected to the victims in the Berkeley Township killings.

The investigation into the shootings is being conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, the Berkeley Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

