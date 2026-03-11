Long Island fatal crash case ends with prison for fugitive driver

Driver who fled to India after deadly 2005 crash sentenced to prison in Nassau County

MINEOLA, NY — A driver who fled the United States after a deadly high-speed crash in Hicksville two decades ago has now been sentenced to prison after being extradited from India to face charges in Nassau County.

Ganesh Shenoy, 54, was sentenced Friday to 3⅓ to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to Manslaughter in the Second Degree in connection with a fatal 2005 crash that killed 44-year-old Philip Mastropolo.

According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, Shenoy pleaded guilty on February 6 before Judge Helene Gugerty. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of four to twelve years in prison.

The case stems from a crash that occurred on April 11, 2005, at approximately 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Levittown Parkway and Old Country Road in Hicksville.

Prosecutors said Shenoy drove through a steady red light at a high rate of speed before crashing into a Cadillac driven by Mastropolo, who was heading to work. Authorities estimate Shenoy was driving roughly twice the speed limit at the time of the crash.

The impact demolished Mastropolo’s vehicle and pushed it about 65 feet into the front of a Freightliner box truck that had been stopped at the red light on the opposite side of the intersection.

Mastropolo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shenoy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following the crash but refused medical care and left the facility, according to prosecutors.

Fourteen days later, on April 25, 2005, Shenoy boarded a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India. Authorities said he departed despite having both his New York State driver’s license and Indian passport seized by police.

He did not return to the United States after leaving the country.

On August 8, 2005, a grand jury indicted Shenoy on charges including second-degree manslaughter. An arrest warrant and an Interpol Red Notice were issued as authorities sought his return.

Shenoy was eventually located and taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service. He was extradited back to the United States on September 25, 2025.

Officials said the extradition marked the first time since 2017 that a person was extradited from India to the United States.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office credited the United States Embassy in New Delhi, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, and the United States Marshals Service for assisting in locating and transporting Shenoy back to Nassau County.

The case was prosecuted by Bureau Chief Michael Bushwack and Assistant District Attorney James Taglienti of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau under the supervision of Executive Assistant District Attorney Kevin Higgins.

Shenoy was represented by attorney George Michel.

Key Points