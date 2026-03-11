March 11 marks key moments in New Jersey history, from Revolutionary War mobilization to one of America’s deadliest blizzards.

New Jersey milestones on March 11: Revolutionary regiment, lacrosse history, blizzard

Trenton, NJ – March 11 has marked several notable moments connected to New Jersey history, including the creation of a Revolutionary War military unit, the formation of an early collegiate sports governing body, and the start of one of the most destructive winter storms ever recorded in the region.

Key Points

The New Jersey Legislature authorized the creation of the “New Jersey Line” in 1776 for the Continental Army.

Princeton hosted the founding of the Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association in 1882.

The Great Blizzard of 1888 struck the East Coast beginning March 11, bringing severe conditions to parts of New Jersey.

The earliest of the events dates back to 1776, when the New Jersey Legislature authorized the formation of the “New Jersey Line,” a regiment within the Continental Army during the American Revolution. The unit became a central component of the colonial war effort and fought in several battles against British forces as the colonies sought independence.

Revolutionary War regiment formed in New Jersey

The New Jersey Line included multiple regiments composed of soldiers from across the state. Organized shortly after the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, the force participated in campaigns throughout the conflict and operated alongside other Continental Army units under General George Washington.

The regiment’s creation represented one of the earliest formal military contributions from the state during the war, helping establish a structured force capable of engaging British troops in coordinated campaigns.

Princeton gathering helped shape collegiate lacrosse

More than a century later, Princeton became the site of another milestone when the Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association was organized in 1882. Representatives from several colleges gathered in New Jersey to form the organization, which worked to standardize rules and provide structure for the growing sport at the collegiate level.

The association became one of the first governing bodies for college lacrosse in the United States and played a role in organizing competition between universities during the sport’s early development.

March 11 is also linked to one of the most severe weather disasters in American history. In 1888, the Great Blizzard of 1888 began sweeping across the East Coast, bringing heavy snowfall, powerful winds, and transportation shutdowns across several states, including parts of New Jersey.

Communities in areas such as Monmouth County experienced deep snow and strong winds as the storm intensified. Across the broader region, the blizzard left more than 400 people dead and disrupted rail lines, telegraph systems, and daily life across major cities and coastal communities.

