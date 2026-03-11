Brick Township Announces North Side Community Yard Sale for April 25

Residents across northern Brick Township are invited to shop and sell during a town-wide yard sale expected to feature hundreds of participating homes.

Brick Township, NJ – Brick Township will host a large community yard sale this spring, inviting residents across the northern half of town to participate in what officials say has become one of the township’s most popular local events.

Mayor Lisa Crate announced the North Brick Town-Wide Yard Sale will take place on Saturday, April 25, giving residents the opportunity to declutter their homes and shoppers the chance to browse dozens — and potentially hundreds — of sales across the area.

Key Points

• The North Brick community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 25.

• The event includes homes located north of Forge Pond and the Metedeconk River.

• Residents can register to participate for $5 per household.

Event split into two town-wide sales

Town officials said the annual event has grown significantly in recent years, with hundreds of homes registering to participate.

To make it easier for shoppers to navigate the sales, Brick Township has decided to split the event into two separate dates for the north and south sides of town.

“Our town-wide yard sales have been incredibly successful, with hundreds of homes registering each year,” Mayor Crate said. “For shoppers trying to visit as many sales as possible, it could be challenging, to say the least.”

She added that dividing the event into two sales is intended to make the experience more manageable for both residents and visitors.

Areas included in the April event

The North Brick sale will include all homes located north of Forge Pond and the Metedeconk River.

Neighborhoods and areas included in the event include:

• Forge Pond neighborhood

• The Route 88 corridor

• The Princeton Avenue corridor

Suggested sale hours for participating homes are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration and event details

Residents who want to participate can register for $5 per household through the Township Clerk’s Office at 401 Chambers Bridge Road.

Registration is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can also be completed by mail using the township’s registration form.

The deadline to register and be included on the township’s official sale map is Wednesday, April 22.

Map will help shoppers find sales

Brick Township plans to publish an interactive Google Map listing all participating homes to help shoppers plan their route.

Officials noted that participation in the event counts toward the township’s annual limit of four yard sales per address.

There is no official rain date for the event, though participants may choose to hold their sale the following day if weather conditions are poor.

A second town-wide sale for South Brick is scheduled for Saturday, October 3.