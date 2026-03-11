Seven New Jersey tickets hit multiplied Mega Millions wins

New Jersey players see boosted Mega Millions wins as $533M jackpot ticket hits in Illinois

TRENTON, NJ — Several New Jersey lottery players walked away with boosted Mega Millions prizes Tuesday night after matching four numbers, as the game’s new multiplier feature increased their winnings during the same drawing that produced a $533 million jackpot winner in Illinois.

While the jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Illinois, New Jersey players secured multiple secondary prizes in the March 10 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were 16, 21, 30, 35, and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 07.

According to lottery officials, seven New Jersey players matched four of the five white balls to win base prizes of $500. Under Mega Millions rules, that match level typically awards the $500 prize before any multiplier is applied.

Thanks to the game’s updated format that introduced an automatic multiplier feature, several of those prizes were increased.

Five of the New Jersey winners were assigned a 2X multiplier, doubling their winnings from $500 to $1,000. Two additional players received a 3X multiplier, boosting their prizes to $1,500 each.

The multiplier system, introduced with rule changes that took effect in April, automatically assigns a random multiplier to tickets, increasing non-jackpot prizes without requiring an additional purchase.

Although the drawing produced a jackpot winner in Illinois who matched all five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to claim the $533 million prize, the result also delivered multiple prize winners across participating states, including the boosted prizes in New Jersey.

Following the jackpot win, the Mega Millions grand prize has reset to $50 million for the next drawing scheduled for Friday.

Mega Millions drawings are held twice each week, giving players opportunities to win jackpots and secondary prizes across participating jurisdictions.

