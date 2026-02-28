Marco’s Pizza opens first New Jersey location in Somerset, bringing handcrafted pies and community spirit to Central Jersey

SOMERSET, NJ – New Jersey pizza lovers have a new reason to celebrate. Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, has officially opened its first Garden State location at 1135 Easton Avenue in Somerset, marking the company’s debut in the New Jersey market.

The new restaurant brings Marco’s signature recipes and handcrafted approach to Central Jersey, featuring fresh dough made in-store daily, the founder’s original sauce, and a fresh, never-frozen three-cheese blend that has made the brand a favorite in communities across the country.

A seasoned operator leads Marco’s debut in New Jersey

Behind the Somerset opening is franchise owner Teepu Khan, a veteran restaurant operator with decades of experience managing and growing major brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Dunkin’.

Khan, who came out of retirement to join Marco’s, said the brand’s focus on quality, consistency, and community reignited his passion for the pizza industry.

“I’ve always loved the pizza category, but I saw how the industry was changing,” Khan said. “When I discovered Marco’s, I knew it was different. The quality, operational standards, and passion behind the brand reminded me why I fell in love with this business in the first place. Now, I want to create strong local teams and lasting community connections. Marco’s gives me the opportunity to do that with a product and a culture I believe in.”

Khan currently operates four Marco’s Pizza locations — three in Houston, Texas, and the new Somerset shop — and plans to open at least seven additional restaurants across New Jersey and New York City’s five boroughs in the coming years.

Local leadership focused on excellence

Supporting the day-to-day operations at the Somerset restaurant is Marco’s Certified Manager Farooq Masood, who brings more than a decade of experience with Pizza Hut to his new role. Masood said his goal is to ensure that “every guest experiences Marco’s standards of excellence — great pizza, friendly service, and a clean, welcoming environment.”

What’s on the menu

The Somerset location offers carryout, delivery, app, and online ordering, with a menu that blends classic favorites and original specialty pizzas.

Fan favorites include:

Pepperoni Magnifico , topped with Marco’s signature Old World Pepperoni and Classic Pepperoni blend

, topped with Marco’s signature Old World Pepperoni and Classic Pepperoni blend The Deluxe , with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions The White Cheezy , a creamy garlic sauce base topped with four cheeses, bacon, and onions

, a creamy garlic sauce base topped with four cheeses, bacon, and onions Marco’s Pizzoli, a handheld filled with premium meats and four cheeses wrapped in fresh dough and baked golden brown

Guests can also choose from oven-baked subs, CheezyBread, salads, desserts, and bone-in or boneless wings in Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ flavors.

Value seekers can take advantage of everyday specials, including:

Medium one-topping pizza for $8.99

Large one-topping for $10.99

Large Pepperoni Magnifico for $12.99

Buy One, Get One free pizza every Tuesday

every Tuesday Lunch specials (11 a.m.–4 p.m.) featuring a sandwich, pizza, calzone, or Pizzoli paired with a 20oz Pepsi for $8.99

Giving back through the Marco’s Pizza Foundation

Beyond great food, Marco’s Pizza emphasizes community involvement through the Marco’s Pizza Foundation, which supports initiatives in education, hunger prevention, workforce development, and entrepreneurship. The Foundation empowers franchisees and team members to make a positive impact in the neighborhoods they serve — a mission Khan says he hopes to bring to Somerset and future New Jersey locations.

With its arrival in Somerset, Marco’s Pizza introduces New Jersey diners to a brand that pairs authentic Italian-inspired flavor with modern convenience and community-driven values — and it’s just the beginning of Marco’s footprint in the Garden State.

For more information or to order online, visit www.marcos.com.

Tags: Somerset, New Jersey, Marco’s Pizza, food news, business expansion