Maryland dairy farmer spins giant lottery wheel and wins $140k

Retired Maryland farmer spins giant lottery wheel and walks away with $140K

BALTIMORE, MD — A retired Washington County dairy farmer who once doubted whether people really won big lottery prizes is now celebrating a $140,000 payday after a spin on the Maryland Lottery’s giant prize wheel.

The longtime lottery player made the trip to Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore alongside his son to take his shot at The Big Spin Wheel.

Moments later, the wheel landed on a massive $140K prize.

The Washington County resident earned his spot after purchasing two THE BIG SPIN scratch-off tickets at the AC&T convenience store on Frederick Street in Hagerstown.

The first ticket was a loser.

But when he scanned the second ticket using the Maryland Lottery app, the message left him puzzled.

The app instructed him to “Go to Retailer.”

Unsure what it meant, the retired farmer visited another lottery retailer for help before eventually deciding to wait until his son and daughter-in-law could review the ticket with him.

After checking the game rules online, his son realized the ticket included a rare “SPIN” symbol that secured a trip to Baltimore for a live spin on the prize wheel.

“You might be,” his son recalled telling him after realizing the ticket was tied to the grand prize event.

On May 6, the Maryland player spun the wheel and secured the $140K prize.

The winner said he plans to use the money to help pay for his wife’s care and assist his son with a renovation project.

The AC&T store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

THE BIG SPIN scratch-off launched in March and gives select players the chance to spin a prize wheel offering payouts ranging from $50K to $250K.

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Key Points

• Washington County man won $140K on Maryland Lottery Big Spin Wheel

• Retired dairy farmer earned prize after revealing rare SPIN symbol

• Winner plans to help wife and son with prize money