Maryland lottery explodes with $5 million jackpot and wave of massive wins across the state

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Maryland Lottery frenzy erupts with $5 million jackpot and huge payouts

BALTIMORE, MD — Maryland Lottery players racked up millions in prizes over the past week, led by a life-changing $5 million scratch-off jackpot sold in Prince George’s County and a $1 million winner in Montgomery County.

Lottery officials said more than $35.2 million in prizes were paid out statewide between May 4 and May 10, including 24 winning tickets worth at least $10K.

The biggest prize came from a $5,000,000 LUXE scratch-off ticket sold at the 7-Eleven on Sheriff Road in Hyattsville.

Just behind it was a $1 million winning 100X the Cash scratch-off ticket sold at another 7-Eleven on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

A Washington County player also captured attention after spinning The Big Spin Wheel at lottery headquarters in Baltimore and walking away with a $140K prize.

Two additional scratch-off tickets delivered $100K payouts in Pikesville and North East.

Meanwhile, Bonus Match 5 produced a streak of winners after three straight drawings on May 6, May 7 and May 8 each generated a $50K top prize ticket sold in Dunkirk, North Beach and Silver Spring.

Other notable prizes included multiple $50K scratch-off wins in Gaithersburg and Rockville, several $25K Pick 5 payouts and Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Annapolis and North Beach.

Lottery officials reminded players to sign winning tickets immediately and store them safely.

Prizes above $25K must be claimed at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore by appointment.

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Key Points

• Maryland Lottery paid out more than $35.2 million in one week

• Hyattsville player claimed massive $5 million scratch-off jackpot

• Bonus Match 5 produced three straight $50K winners across Maryland